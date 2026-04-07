Why membership matters at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

You may not think much about it when you arrive, finding your row, your number, and settling in before the lights dim, but I do.

I am one of the seats inside the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and for nearly 19 years, I have had a front row view of something truly special.

I have held thousands of people. I have felt the nervous excitement of a child waiting for their first performance, the pride of parents watching a kindergarten graduation, and the quiet anticipation just before a Broadway curtain rises. I have supported laughter during comedy shows, caught tears during powerful ballads, and risen again and again with standing ovations that seem to shake the entire room.

Every person who has sat here has been part of a moment, and every moment has been made possible by something bigger than the performance itself.

It has been made possible by you.

Every seat the Niswonger Performing Arts Center lets you get into a performance. Photo submitted

Van Wert LIVE is more than a venue. It is a gathering place where stories are told, memories are made, and a community comes together. What many do not see is what it takes to keep these moments happening year after year. Bringing nationally touring artists to Van Wert, offering diverse programming for all ages, and creating experiences that rival those in much larger cities does not happen by accident.

It happens because people choose to support it.

Membership at Van Wert LIVE is about more than early ticket access, though members do enjoy the opportunity to purchase tickets two weeks before the general public. It is about being part of something from the very beginning. Members are the first to hear about new shows, the first to plan their nights out, and the first to make sure they do not miss the moments that matter most.

Even more importantly, members are the reason those moments exist at all.

Every membership helps sustain the mission of bringing live entertainment to our community. It supports the artists on stage, the students discovering their love for the arts, and the families who will fill seats like me for years to come.

Someday, future audiences will sit here too, feeling the same excitement, the same joy, and the same sense of belonging. They will have people like you to thank for it.

So the next time you take your seat, remember it is more than just a place to sit. It is a place where memories are made, traditions are built, and a community continues to thrive.

Become a member. Take your place in the story. Help ensure that for the next 19 years and beyond, these seats are filled with moments worth remembering.

From, Your Seat – on behalf of Van Wert LIVE at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.