2026 Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series announced

Ladies of the 80s Night Out will kick off this year’s Summer Concert Series.

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert LIVE has announced the eagerly awaited lineup for this year’s “Feel Good Friday” Summer Concert Series. Thanks to the generosity of the Van Wert County Foundation, music enthusiasts can indulge in free concerts set to captivate audiences throughout the summer.

Before Feel Good Fridays start, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will perform at Fountain Park at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, as a kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend. Led by Richard Sherrick, this free concert will bring local musicians to the stage in an evening showcasing local talent.

The concert series will take place in the heart of Fountain Park, Van Wert, where people can gather for free to enjoy a diverse lineup of national and regional bands for six summer nights. The 2026 concert lineup promises an array of musical genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. From soulful melodies to energetic beats, audiences can anticipate performances that will uplift spirits and create lasting memories. Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be sure to deliver unforgettable musical experiences.

June 5: Ladies of The 80’s Night Out brings the ultimate decade of decadence back for one night only, featuring the sensational, NYC-based 80s tribute show. Prepare for an explosive setlist featuring all your favorite hits from icons like Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Pat Benatar, and Whitney Houston.

June 12: Neon 90’s Country Rewind will have you experience the iconic songs of legends like Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire, and more. If you’re craving the fun, energetic, and timeless spirit of 90’s Country, don’t miss your chance to be part of the Neon 90’s experience. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate the music that made Country what it is today.

June 19: Ralph’s World is the mega-fun musical planet where kids rock rock rock and dance dance dance to their own and their parents’ delight. It’s the creation of Ralph Covert: indie rocker, songwriter, playwright, and children’s book author. He’s taken the same high-energy and super-melodic sense that he developed for his touring pop-rock band to kid’s music.

July 10: New Millenium Jazz Orchestra is a premier jazz band based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. With an 18 piece big band, they bring the timeless magic of jazz to audiences of all kinds. They are dedicated musicians who are passionate about creating unforgettable musical experiences for audiences. They are committed to sharing the joy of jazz music with the world.

July 17: Jesse Labelle is a Canadian-born Country and Christian singer-songwriter whose career spans decades, genres, and continents. Today, now a Nashville artist, Jesse stands at the intersection of country authenticity and Christian inspiration, writing songs rooted in real experience, resilience, and a genuine desire to connect. Jesse has shared stages with and opening tours and concerts for his musical heroes from Garth Brooks to Sir Elton John, bending and blending genres with his unique melodies and unforgettable musicianship.

July 24: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band is a celebration of the music of the Dave Matthews Band, a time machine to a funky tea party in the 90’s, a boisterous time of tape trading, sing-alongs, and exploration into a new sonic landscape spearheaded by complex guitar riffs, soaring violin melodies, smooth sax lines, and explorative-explosive drumming.

The Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series is not only a testament to Van Wert’s arts scene but also serves as a beacon of hope and joy for the entire community. It is an opportunity for friends, families, and neighbors to come together, revel in the beauty of live music, and create cherished moments.

For more information and updates on the Feel Good Friday Summer Concert Series, visit vanwertlive.com.