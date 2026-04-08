Baseball: Musketeers outscore Crestview

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Fort Jennings scored four runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Crestview 6-1 on Wednesday.

Caden Swick accounted for two of those runs with a second inning single. Crestview’s lone run came in the bottom of the second when Luke Sawmiller scored on a single by Evan Brincefield. Huxley Grose pitched the first four innings for the Knights and allowed five runs on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Cash Hammons pitched the remaining three innings and gave up a run on two hits while fanning three. Sam Dube went the distance for Fort Jennings (2-2), scattering five hits while striking out two and walking one.

Crestview (0-2) will host Lincolnview today.