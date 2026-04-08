Crestview boys take first at Kalida Quad

VW independent sports

KALIDA — The Crestview boys finished first and the girls finished third at Tuesday’s Kalida Quad at Four Seasons Park on Tuesday. The host Wildcats, Lincolnview and Ottoville also competed at the meet. Below are Crestview results that were submitted to the VW independent sports department.

Crestview boys

100 meter dash: Liam Putman (1st, 11.8), Drayden Hoffman (2nd), Beckam Putman (4th) Brentyn Rodriguez (5th)

200 meter dash: Liam Putman (1st, 24.5), Drayden Hoffman (3rd), Brentyn Rodriguez (4th), Beckam Putman (5th)

400 meter dash: Ian Owens (1st, :57), Hunter Waltmire (3rd)

800 meter run: Lincoln Smith (1st, 2:10), Ian Owens (5th)

1600 meter run: Lincoln Smith (1st, 4:52), Hudson Perrott (2nd)

3200 meter run: Derek Young (1st, 9:58), Caleb Thomas (3rd)

110 meter hurdles: Bladin Scott (4th)

300 meter hurdles: Noah Mosier (5th)

4×100 relay: Drayden Hoffman, Hayden Perrott, Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman (1st, 45.4)

4×200 relay: Drayden Hoffman, Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Brentyn Rodriguez (1st, 1:36.6)

4×400 relay: Brentyn Rodriguez, Braxton Leeth, Hudson Perrott, Beckam Putman (1st, 3:46.3)

4×800 relay: Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Ian Owens, Hudson Perrott (1st, 9:01)

Discus: CJ Speelman (3rd)

Pole vault: Bentley Scott (4th) Bladin Scott (5th)

Crestview girls

100 meter dash: Graylie Grose (1st,13.6), Delanie Balliet (2nd)

200 meter dash: Graylie Grose (1st, 28.7), Delanie Balliet (2nd)

400 meter dash: Lydia Grace (3rd), Marissa Gros (4th)

1600 meter run: Anna Gardner (3rd)

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner (1st,13:36)

4×100 relay: Lydia Grace, Delanie Balliet, Ellieannah Ward, Graylie Grose (1st, 53.6)

4×200 relay: Lydia Grace, Delanie Balliet, Ellieannah Ward, Graylie Grose (2nd)

4×400 relay: Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward, Zoe Ross, Marissa Gros (3rd)

High jump: Evie Williman (5th)

Pole vault: Emily Adams (3rd)

Long jump: Ellieannah Ward-(2nd)