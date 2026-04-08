Knights fall…

Crestview left fielder Delanie Balliet (above) went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Knights fell to Parkway 23-6 in six innings on Wednesday. Bryn Schoenleben drove in seven runs for Parkway, including a three run home run in the second inning. The Panthers scored 12 of their runs in the top of the sixth inning. Crestview (1-4) will begin NWC play today at home against Lincolnview while Parkway will open MAC play at home against Versailles. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent