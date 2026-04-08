New bill introduced by Klopfenstein

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) recently introduced House Bill 786 – legislation that works to combat AI Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

“It is our responsibility to protect Ohio’s most innocent, and as technology continues to advance, we must also adapt to ensure the continued safety of Ohio’s children,” said Klopfenstein.

Roy Klopfenstein

“AI-generated child sexual abuse material is not a victimless offense; it perpetuates exploitation and erodes the safeguards that protect our most vulnerable,” said Williams. “We have a responsibility to ensure emerging technologies are never weaponized against children, and to act decisively to prevent the spread of harmful content.”

House Bill 786 would make clear that AI-generated child sexual abuse material is illegal under Ohio law and subject to the same criminal penalties as other forms of child sexual exploitation material. This legislation would provide prosecutors and law enforcement with clear statutory authority to investigate and charge these offenses, ensuring that emerging technology cannot be used to evade accountability.

45 other states have already passed similar legislation addressing AI-generated child sexual abuse material. This bill ensures Ohio laws keep pace with technology and reinforces the commitment to safeguarding minors in both the physical and digital world.

House Bill 786 awaits its first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.