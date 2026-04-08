Plea changes and other hearings held

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man accused of causing the death of another man in late 2024 has changed his plea.

During a hearing held Wednesday morning in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Joshua Sargent, 44, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third degree felony. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 27. Sargent faces up to 36 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

He was originally charged with with involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, in connection with the early October, 2024 death of KC Kerns, 43, of Van Wert. His body was found in the wooded lot of the old reservoir at the corner of Blaine St. and Anderson Ave. Sargent was accused of supplying drugs that resulted in the death of Kerns. He was was originally charged in early May, 2025, but the case was later dismissed due to the availability of a witness. Once the witness became available, the charges were refiled.

In addition to that hearing, nine other hearings were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Judge Burchfield presided over all of the hearings.

Intervention in lieu/bond violations

Emily Apple, 39, of Paulding, admitted to violating her intervention in lieu by failing a drug test. She was then sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service. She is to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and must pay court costs.

Jeremy Dunbar, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu by receiving an additional charge. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. May 20.

Ashley McCarthy, 43, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu by failing a drug test and failing to complete treatment. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 13.

Zachariah Germann, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear. He then changed his plea to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misemeanor, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. May 27.

Arraignments

Thomas Burgoon, 44, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all fourth degree felonies, and six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 29.

Jason Mitchell, 52, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 29.

Robert Johnson, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. April 29.

Sentencings

Anthony Diaz, 23, of Defiance, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, consume no alcohol or possess drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Dustin Adkins, 24, Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days already served, 30 days jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he must complete mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment and was ordered to pay court costs.