Politicians spend the day at Crestview

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY – Students and staff at Crestview Local Schools, along with community members were able to interact with State Representative Jim Hoops (R–Napoleon) on Tuesday.

Rep. Hoops, who is currently a candidate for Ohio’s State Senate District 1 seat held by Senator Rob McColley, spent the day touring the campus. Rep. Hoops was accompanied throughout the visit by State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R–Haviland). The site visit and tour were organized in coordination with the Crestview Employees’ Association (CEA, OFT-AFT).

Pictured from left to right are Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer, Superintendent Matt Dubé, Board of Education member Andy Perrott, High School Principal Mimi Myers, Treasurer Ashley Whetsel, ECC Principal Casey Dowler, Rep. Roy Klopfenstein, Rep. Jim Hoops, and CEA President James Lautzenheiser. Photos submitted

Following a brief introductory meeting in the Crestview Board of Education office, Rep. Hoops began his tour at the Crestview Early Childhood Center (ECC), where he learned about the district’s newest facility and the opportunities it provides for young learners. The visit then continued to the middle school and high school, where Rep. Hoops toured art and agricultural classrooms. During these stops, he had the opportunity to speak with students and staff who were engaged in classroom instruction and individual projects.

At the conclusion of the tour, Rep. Hoops and Rep. Klopfenstein participated in two roundtable discussions—one with staff and community members, and another with students. These conversations focused on educational policy, property tax reform, and the state budget process. Both Hoops and Klopfenstein were eager to receive feedback from the roundtable participants.

Participants were able to ask questions about current and future educational policies being considered by the Ohio General Assembly and to hear feedback directly from two of the region’s legislative representatives.

Overall, the visit provided Crestview Local Schools with an opportunity to highlight the positive work taking place across the district in support of students and local families.

Both men are on the May 5 primary ballot. Hoops is running against former State Representative Craig Riedel. While Klopfenstein is running unopposed in the primary, his name is on the ballot and he will have an opponent in the fall – Libertarian Christopher Elder of Paulding.