Bowen, Osenga inducted into Vantage Alumni HOF

Les Bowen and Marcia Osenga are the newest members of the Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame. The two were inducted during Thursday’s All-Boards Dinner and Alumni Hall of Fame night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame has two new members, with Les Bowen and Marcia Osenga joining the prestigious club during Thursday night’s 48th annual All-Boards Dinner and Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Bowen is a 1982 graduate of Lincolnview and Vantage Career Center. While at Vantage, he trained in industrial nechanics and later returned to earn his peace officer certification. After graduating in 1982, Bowen went straight into the workforce, earning multiple credentials along the way, including his estate plumbing license, state boiler license, backflow certification, and FAA Part 107 Drone Certification.

He owns and operates Elite Mechanical and Plumbing LLC, as well as Elite Drone Services LLC, supporting industries and public safety agencies across the region.

“What truly sets Les apart is not just his success, it’s his commitment to giving back,” High School Director Ben Winans said while introducing Bowen and Osenga.

Winans explained that through his drone services, Bowen volunteers his time and expertise to assist local fire departments and public agencies, often at no cost.

“His passion for helping others has made a real impact in his community,” Winans stated. “In fact, one moment stands above the rest. Using drone technology, Les helped locate an older gentleman suffering from early-onset dementia, bringing him home safely. For Les, that moment defined everything. He has said that saving just one life made every investment, every hour, and every effort worth it.”

Bowen has stayed connected to Vantage, returning to earn additional certifications and visiting current students to share his knowledge, hoping to inspire the next generation.

Osenga graduated from Van Wert High School and Vantage’s child development program in 1979. Nearly ten years later, she went on to earn an associate’s degree from Ivy Tech, a bachelor’s degree from Defiance College, and her career technical education licensure through the University of Toledo.

“Marcia then came full circle, spending 31 years right here at Vantage as a teacher’s aide, instructor and Early Childhood Education teacher,” Winans said. “Her impact lives on through her students—many of whom earned CDA credentials, succeeded in WebXams, and brought home FCCLA honors. She didn’t stop there. At Crestview, she created the Kid’s Club program to support families in her community.”

Bowen continues to give back, serving as a bus driver, substitute teacher, board member for the Family Health Center of Northwest Ohio, and an active member of her church.

Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food prepared by Vantage Culinary Arts students and heard music performed by the Parkway band. The keynote speaker was Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. He spoke of the incoming data center and Vantage’s role in preparing students for the world of artificial intelligence (see separate story).