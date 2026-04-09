Roundup: prep baseball, softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 14 Crestview 3 (five innings)

CONVOY — Crestview scored the first two runs of the game but Lincolnview rallied for a five inning, 14-3 win in the NWC opener at Owen Pugh Field on Thursday.

After a scoreless first inning, Dakota Thornell, who singled to open the bottom of the second, scored on a single by Delanie Balliet. Balliet then scored on an error. The 2-0 lead didn’t last long, as the Lancers exploded for nine runs in the top of the third. Ila Hughes drove in Cassidy Rank and Emme Stevens to tie the game 2-2, then Lainey Spear singled home Ansley Schwab. Avery Hoaglin singled in Hughes and Spear for a 5-2 lead, then Quinlyn Walker tripled and drove in Hoaglin and Kassidy Hammons. With two outs, an RBI single by Stevens plated Walker, then two batters later, Hughes knocked in Stevens for a 9-2 advantage.

Lincolnview’s Avery Hoaglin is all smiles after smacking a three-run homer against Crestview. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Each team scored a run in the fourth – Hoaglin singled and drove in Bella Hire for Lincolnview, and Thornell scored on a two-out single by Alli Thatcher for Crestview. In the top of the fifth, Hoaglin tagged a three run homer, and Hammons later scored on an error.

Hoaglin finished the game with three hits and six RBI, while Stevens, Hughes, Spear, Hammons and Walker each had two hits. As a team, the Lancers finished with 14 hits. Thornell had two of Crestview’s four hits. Hughes struck out nine batters in a complete game effort, while Emily Heth had four strikeouts for Crestview.

Crestview (1-5, 0-1 NWC) is scheduled to host Fairview today, and Lincolnview (5-2, 1-0 NWC) will host Marion Local on Saturday.

Van Wert 11 Lima Central Catholic 7

LIMA — Emma West and Haley Dunlap each homered for Van Wert and the Cougars rallied from an early 5-3 deficit to defeat Lima Central Catholic 11-7 on Thursday.

Dunlap’s two run blast tied the game 5-5 in the top of the third, and West clobbered a two run homer in the top of the fourth to give Van Wert an 8-5 lead.

West finished with three hits and four RBI while Dunlap finished with a pair of hits and three RBI. Emma Haynes also had two hits. West got the win on the mound after giving up nine hits and seven runs (three earned) with six strikeouts.

Van Wert (2-4) is scheduled to play at Kenton today.

Baseball

Heritage 4 Van Wert 3

MONROEVILLE (IN) — Van Wert rallied from a 3-0 hole to tie the game 3-3, but Heritage answered with a run and held on to win 4-3 on Thursday. It was Van Wert’s first loss of the season.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the fifth, Finley Dickinson and B Davis scored on a Heritage error, then Alex Benner crossed home plate on a wild pitch, tying the game 3-3. However, the Patriots scored in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single.

Benner had two of Van Wert’s six hits.

The Cougars (3-1) are scheduled to host Kenton today.

Lincolnview 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Runs didn’t come easy, but three runs was all Lincolnview neded to defeat rival Crestview 3-1 on Thursday.

The Lancers scored twice in the opening inning, when Holden Price stole home, then Seth Brant scored on a single by E Rahrig. Lincolnview added a run in the top of the fourth when Brant drove in Chayse Overholt. Crestview’s lone run came in the bottom of the seventh, when Luke Sawmiller scored on a fielder’s choice.

On the mound, Overholt went the distance and gave up just four hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk. Sawmiller also pitched a complete game and gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Lincolnview (3-0, 1-0 NWC) is scheduled to host Perry today and Crestview will host Kalida on Saturday.

Tennis

Bluffton 4 Van Wert 1

Van Wert’s Zach Stoller posted a 6-4, 6-1 over Brayden McClare at first singles, but the cougars fell to Bluffton 4-1 on Thursday.

For the Pirates, Hudson Phillips defeated Ben Verville 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Tobyn Yarmell topped Kars Moynahan 6-1, 6-0 at third singles. Bluffton’s first doubles team of Kole Sander and Jacob McComas lost 6-0, 6-0 and Kaden Saylor and Blake Okuly lost by an identical score at second doubles.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Wauseon on Saturday.