Stevens shares data center benefits

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s been a hot topic as of late and more information about it was shared Thursday night.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Brent Stevens was the keynote speaker at Vantage Career Center’s All-Boards Dinner and Alumni Hall of Fame night on Thursday and he spoke about the planned $10 billion data center at the Mega Site.

He noted that during negotiations, the developer agreed to pay for Bonnewitz Crossing, which will connect N. Washington St. and Mendon Rd., plus improvements to Mendon Rd., including an overpass. The extension and improvements alone are estimated at approximately $25 million.

Brent Stevens talks about what a data center could mean for the area. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

As he has done on previous occasions, Stevens noted the data center will use a closed loop cooling system, which will eliminate the need for massive amounts of water, which has been a fear of local opponents of the project.

“It just so happens that the parts that are being built for the closed loop system are being built by Danfoss right here in town,” Stevens stated. “Unlike many facilities that have drawn criticism for high water consumption, this design recycles and reuses all of its cooling liquid on-site.”

He also said Danfoss in Van Wert is expected to add 53 new jobs to keep up with demand for sustainable equipment in the next year.

“We are not importing a problem, we are showcasing a homegrown solution,” he said.

According to Stevens, a well-planned data center project does not raise residential or business electric rates. Instead, he said, these developments help fund grid upgrades that northwest Ohio needs for the long term.

Stevens also addressed fears about emissions.

“On this project there are no emissions, no groundwater items run into the ground, and no ongoing air emissions from the facility itself,” he explained.

The only exception, according to Stevens, is the backup generators, that will be tested once a month for an hour as required by regulation. He added daily truck traffic on nearby U.S. 30 generates more CO2 than the data center generators ever will.

When the Mega Site was established in 2007, the original vision was to attract a large automobile manufacturing plant, an operation that would have brought thousands of workers to the site, which would have generated daily heavy traffic, wear on local roads and noise.

“By contrast, this modern data center will operate with between 200-250 people, a highly skilled on-site workforce and limited daily traffic,” Stevens said. “The result is far less disruptive.”

Stevens added that these types of AI-driven infrastructure projects need the kind of talent that Vantage Career Center produces. He also said that the end user has expressed interest in working with Vantage to develop a customized curriculum to help prepare students for employment at the facility and other data centers.

“Artificial intelligence is not coming – it’s already here and is fundamentally changing what employers value,” he said.

As he wrapped up his speech, Stevens noted that Hampton Inn plans to build directly behind First Federal on Bonnewitz and he said the data center is expected to spur an economic boom, including possible big box stores, apartments or additional resturants.

He also encouraged residents to attend Van Wert City Council’s May 4 public comment session at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Supporters and detractors of the proposed project will have a chance to share their opinions at the meeting.