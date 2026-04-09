BOE updated on Medical Academy

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While the timeline to complete renovations to the building that will house the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers is tight, Superintendent Rick Turner still anticipates launching the school’s medical programs in the new space at the start the 2026-2027 school year.

Turner gave an update during Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education and said while work progresses, a structural issue was recently identified.

“The west wall of the sports exercise room was found to be improperly anchored, causing instability during high winds,” Turner explained to the board. “To resolve this, the wall will be demolished and rebuilt using steel columns and metal-stud framing. Consequently, interior framing for this section will be delayed to avoid future rework.”

Superintendent Rick Turner said the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers should be ready for the start of the new school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Structural column placements previously raised concerns regarding ceiling heights, but these have since been resolved,” he added. “Window positions will be shifted slightly to compensate for the columns, while casework in the nursing practical lab and medical assistant room will be reduced or fitted with fillers to maintain 10- foot ceilings.”

Turner said work also continues on the mezzanine extension and the north end addition and he noted the architect in charge of the project, Munger Munger + Associates is working with the City of Van Wert on the elevation of the Bonnewitz Ave. extension.

“This ensures the north parking lot grade is correct and the driveway exit transitions smoothly onto the new road,” Turner stated. “Installation of the school zone and pedestrian crossings on Franklin Street is expected to begin within the next few weeks.”

The Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, which will be located in the former Thomas Edison building, across the street from the main campus

A new member, Matt Hormann, was sworn in Thursday night. He represents Antwerp Local Schools and is replacing former board member Dennis Recker.

The board approved a lengthy list of certified employees for the 2026-2027 school year, including Anna Baker, early childhood center instructor, two years; Ryan Benroth, Project Lead the Way instructor, one year; Gary Cearns, welding instructor, four years; Stephanie Clevinger, full time instructor substitute, one year; Alayna Kistler, intervention specialist, one year; Austin Meyer, network systems instructor, one year; Kelly Moreno, preschool head teacher, two years; Miriam Owens, marketing and design instructor, one year; Amolia Pope, intervention specialist, two years; Michelle Reinhart, intervention specialist, four years; Jerry Robinson, carpentry instructor, four years; Alexandria Sarno, math instructor, one year; Eric Schwab, intervention specialist, continuing contract; Stacia Spieth, math instructor pending supplemental license, one year; Audrey Stechschulte, school counselor, continuing contract; Luke Trinosky, culinary arts instructor, one year; Jennifer Warnecke, full time substitute, one year; Brooke Webster, intervention specialist, two years. Sydney Wilke, FCS satellite instructor, one year.

One resignation was accepted – Zach Miller, criminal justice instructor, effective August 14.

Other agenda items approved by the board:

An easement and right of way agreement with AEP.

The College Credit Plus Memorandum of Understanding with James A. Rhodes College for the 2026-2027 school year.

Seven out of state and/or overnight trips for certain students and instructors.

A pair of Memorandums of Understanding with the Vantage Teachers Organization regarding full time substitute instructors.

Acceptance of a Work Ready Grant of $25,034.

The board also accepted two donations, one for $500 from BA Carts and $1,382 from Mercer Landmark.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the district conference room.