Friday baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 17 Kenton 5 (five innings)

In the home opener and WBL opener, Van Wert scored five runs in the first inning then added 10 in the fourth and the Cougars enjoyed a run-shortened 17-5 victory over Kenton on Friday.

Already leading 2-0 in the first inning, Conner Harris singled in Alex Benner and Wyatt Scott, then Easton Putman scored on a wild pitch. Kenton tied the game with a 5-run second inning but in the bottom half of the inning, Finley Dickinson scored on a wild pitch. The Cougars added a run in the third, then 10 more in the fourth, including runners via seven straight batters. Trevor Halker tripled in a run.

Harris had a team high three hits while Dickinson, Scott and Putman each had two hits. Putman and Harris each drove in three runs. Jace Huebner and Harris combined to allow just five hits, while striking out six.

Van Wert (4-1, 1-0) will travel to Elida on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 12 Perry 0 (five innings)

Lincolnview’s Garrett Mosier and Max Hammons combined for a one-hitter, and the Lancers took advantage of eight Perry errors and nine walks on the way to a five inning, 12-0 win over the Commodores on Friday.

Mosier pitched the first four innings and gave up the hit, a double in the fourth, while striking out six and walking four. Hammons pitched the remaining inning and struck out one.

All four of Lincolnview’s first inning runs came on Perry errors. The Lancers added three runs in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth inning. Offensively, Lincolnview had five hits, and Holden Price drove in a pair of runs.

Lincolnview (4-0) will host Wayne Trace today.

Softball

Crestview 15 Fairview 8

CONVOY — Crestview trailed Fairview 8-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Knights racked up nine runs and added two more in the sixth for a 15-8 victory on Friday.

Violet Dirr had a big day for Crestview with three hits and five RBIs – a run scoring double in the third, a three run homer in the fifth and an RBI double, also in the fifth inning.

Kaci Gregory added two hits and three RBIs, while Dakota Thornell had four hits and drove in two runs. Alli Thacher and Emily Heth each had three hits and two RBIs, as the Lady Knights pounded out 14 hits. Thatcher and Heth combined to fan seven Apache batters.

Crestview (2-5) will host Celina today.