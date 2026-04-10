New Exalted Ruler…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently installed their new officers for the 2026-2027 Lodge year. John E. Ream was installed as the new Exalted Ruler for the Van Wert Lodge. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, Drug Abuse Education and support of youth activities and our nation’s veterans. Pictured are new Exalted Ruler John E. Ream and installing officer Past Exalted Ruler Matthew Krol. Photo submitted