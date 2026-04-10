Peony Festival seeking local talent

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Peony Festival is currently seeking talent acts to perform at first ever local talent showcase, scheduled for Saturday evening of this year’s festival.

Organizers are seeking acts of any kind – singers, dancers, actors, musicians, comedians or anything else. Individuals and groups are encouraged to participate. Anyone interested should sent their name, act description, a video sample and contact information to vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com by May 1.

This year’s Peony Festival will be held June 5-6.