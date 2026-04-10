Printed data center info now available

VW indpependent staff/submitted information

In response to community interest and feedback, the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation is expanding access to information regarding the proposed data center project in Van Wert County.

Printed copies of frequently asked questions and project information are now available for public pickup at the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office, 140 E. Main St., and at Brumback Library, 215 W. Main St. These materials are being made available following requests from local council members and residents who prefer to review information in a printed format. Community members with additional questions are encouraged to contact the VWAEDC office directly at 419.238.2999 or info@vanwerted.com.

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Thor Equities, has also launched an online resource to provide clear, factual information about the project. The website, www.vanwertohiodatacenter.com, includes frequently asked questions, fact vs. fiction explanations, and an option to connect directly with local experts.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone in our community has access to accurate information in a format that works best for them,” said Brent Stevens, Executive Director of VWAEDC. “We are committed to transparency and open communication as conversations around this project continue.”

About the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) is dedicated to fostering economic growth and enhancing quality of life in Van Wert County, Ohio. Through business retention and expansion, workforce development initiatives, and strategic partnerships, VWAEDC supports local employers, attracts new investment, and strengthens the region’s economic vitality.

About Thor Equities

Thor Equities is a global real estate development, leasing, and investment firm with a portfolio spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. The company specializes in innovative, large-scale development projects across a range of sectors, including commercial, residential, and industrial properties, with a focus on long-term value creation and community integration.