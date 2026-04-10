Yarger, Wolfrum running for Juvenile/Probate Judge

Eva Yarger and Todd Wolfrum are seeking the Republican nomination for Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Judge. Photos submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Early voting is underway and Republican voters in Van Wert County must decide which of two candidates will serve the next full term as Juvenile/Probate Judge. The race features an interesting little twist.

Former Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger was appointed to the seat by Governor Mike DeWine in February. She received the appointment after the retirement of longtime Judge Kevin Taylor but while she’s currently serving in the role, she must run to retain the seat. Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum, a local attorney, was also under consideration and was recommended by Van Wert County Republican Central Committee. He filed petitions to run for the seat and is on the May 5 ballot.

The winner of the primary race will in all likelihood be unopposed in November. No Democrat filed to run and no independent candidates have entered the race.

Prior to her appointment, Yarger had served as Van Wert County prosecutor since 2017. She began her law career in 1989, when she served as an associate for local law office Johnson & Burchfield. In 1993, Yarger served as an associate at Hatcher, Diller, Rice & Beebe. In 1997, Yarger joined Young, Taylor, Steele, and Yarger as a partner, which later became Young & Yarger, while also serving as an assistant prosecutor for the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office from 1996 to 2017. In 2017, Yarger left Young & Yarger to serve as a full-time assistant prosecutor in Allen County for several months.

In 1986, Yarger received a bachelor’s degree in political science and minors in English and economics from The Ohio State University. She received her juris doctorate from Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, formerly the Arizona State University College of Law in 1989.

“I am running for Juvenile/Probate Court Judge because I have dedicated my legal career to serving the children and families in this community,” Yarger said. “I believe that I have the qualifications best suited for the position. I have spent years working in that courtroom and the Common Pleas courtroom, developing a strong understanding of the law, the court’s processes, and the professionals involved in these cases.”

“I have worked with Westwood, Children’s Services, the Department of Job and Family Services, the Marsh Foundation, the schools, and medical providers,” she continued. “I have defended children and parents and I have prosecuted cases against delinquent children and abusive parents. I have represented parties in guardianships, paternities, and custody cases. I have collected child support for families in need.”

“I know the people and the systems. Those years of experience allowed me to step into this role on day one and serve effectively – serving with fairness, sound judgment, and a commitment to the community.”

Wolfrum has served as a county commissioner since 2013 has promoted the idea that his life experience and his years of arbitrating disputes as a county commissioner are as important as his law practice in the role of a county judge.

Wolfrum is a lifelong resident of Van Wert County who graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1989, then went on to graduate from Bluffton College and the University of Toledo College of Law. He has maintained an independent legal practice in Van Wert since 2003, representing clients in need of various legal services. He is the village solicitor for Willshire, Wren, and Venedocia.

“I am running for this position because I think it requires both legal and life experience,” Wolfrum stated. “If you find yourself in a courtroom, you don’t want to find yourself in front of a judge with only one or the other. I’ve spend time in the factories and in the fields of Van Wert County before I started practicing law. I’ve raised a family here and I’ve been an independent practicing attorney for the last 23 years.”

The two seem to be in agreement when it comes to the question of rehabilitation vs. punishment for juveniles.

“Rehabilitation is almost always the goal the first time a juvenile enters the criminal justice system and for most juveniles that is a punishment in itself,” Wolfrum said. “The nature of the crime or crimes dictate, but punishment becomes more appropriate for repeat offenders.”

Both rehabilitation and accountability have a role in juvenile court, but the emphasis should be on rehabilitation,” Yarger said. “The goal is to address the root causes of a child’s behavior and provide the structure and support needed to prevent future offenses. The options for accountability are limited by statute, but options for rehabilitation can take many forms. When rehabilitation is effective, the need for punishment is reduced, and the outcome is better not only for the child, but for the community as a whole.”

“There is always a careful balance,” she added. “Each case requires the court to consider the seriousness of the offense, the needs of the child, the rights of the child and any victims, and the safety of the community.”

“A judge in this court has to be aware that the probate side of this court deals largely with family issues as well such as guardianships and adoptions,” Wolfrum said. “Even when a will is contested, the law needs to be applied fairly, but it’s also important to find practical solutions at times. I’ve seen families leave this arena with no intention to ever speak to each other again and it should be a goal to avoid that when possible.”

“The Supreme Court of Ohio notes that there are 620 areas of jurisdiction and duties of the probate court,” Yarger explained. “The probate court plays a critical role in some of the most important and often difficult moments in people’s lives – estates, guardianships, and adoptions, but the overarching role of probate court is to ensure fairness and to protect individual rights.”

“The probate court reviews accounts of estates and guardianships to make sure the funds are properly used,” she continued. “The probate court acts to protect the rights of individuals who are subject to guardianship or to durable powers of health care. The probate court protects the rights of parties to adoptions, to wrongful death actions, to those in a mental health crisis, or heirs to estates. The probate judge ensures that the law is followed and that individuals, especially those who are vulnerable, are protected.”

The judge’s term is six years and will officially begin in February, 2027.

Editor’s note: the profiles of two people seeking the GOP nod for Van Wert County Auditor – incumbent Jami Bradford and challenger Arica Wermer – will be published on Monday’s News page. On Tuesday, two men running in the Republican primary for Ohio’s First District Senate Senate, Jim Hoops and Craig Riedel, will be profiled.