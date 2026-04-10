YMCA hosts Good Friday prayer breakfast

Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County’s Good Friday prayer breakfast was held last Friday, April 3, at Hickory Sticks Golf Course banquet hall.Community members gathered early for prayer, reflection, and connection ahead of Good Friday. The morning centered on gratitude, encouragement, and support for neighbors across Van Wert.

Guest speakers Colby Kuhn and Derrin Kuhn shared testimony on faith during hardship and the importance of holding on during seasons of trial. The message focused on the Lord’s presence in moments of weakness and uncertainty, and on the strength found through faith and community.

Last Friday’s YMCA Good Friday prayer breakfast featured speakers and prayers. Photo submitted

Prayer led by Mr. Laukhuf included gratitude and requests for guidance for families and friends, and for pastors, priests, and other faith leaders serving the community. Prayers also recognized organizations that support local families and strengthen Van Wert through service and outreach. Included were prayers for Van Wert health care providers, including doctors, nurses, therapists, counselors, and administrators, and for local schools, including administrators, teachers, and school staff.

The community also lifted up those serving in roles of protection and public safety, including police officers, firefighters, first responders, veterans, active duty, and members of the military.

The closing prayer was delivered by Dr. Shad Foster: “Give us ears to hear your voice, eyes to see what work in the world, hearts that understand your will and your way.”

The YMCA extends a thank you to those who attended in person and to those who joined via social media. The next Good Friday prayer breakfast is scheduled for March 26, 2027.