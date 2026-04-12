Reminder issued ahead of prom season

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — To ensure a safe prom and graduation season for high schools across the state, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control and Division of Cannabis Control are reminding permit holders, families, schools, and communities to work together and take proactive steps to prevent cannabis- and alcohol-related incidents. Celebrations associated with these milestone events come with risks tied to underage drinking and cannabis use, and everyone has a part they can play to promote safe, responsible and legal choices.

Liquor permit holders have a legal obligation to make sure they are not selling or serving alcoholic beverages to underage individuals. The best way to prevent underage sales is to thoroughly verify the identification of all young people attempting to buy alcoholic beverages. To uphold liquor laws consistently, permit holders should provide employees with proper training. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Investigative Unit offers a free Alcohol Server Knowledge (ASK) course, which covers current rules and best practices, including those related to underage violations. The Division also urges permit holders to report any suspicious activities or attempted illegal purchases to local authorities should they occur.

“Permit holders play a critical role in preventing dangerous incidents that can result from underage alcohol consumption,” Division of Liquor Control Superintendent Jackie DeGenova said. “By verifying customers are 21 and over, they can eliminate opportunities for illegal purchases and reduce the risks facing young people, especially during upcoming prom and graduation celebrations as well as throughout the summer.”

While permit holders are on the front lines of ensuring alcohol sales comply with state law, both Divisions encourage the broader community to work together to reduce risks and support safe, meaningful celebrations.

According to organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), by engaging in consistent and ongoing communication about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, parents can have a significant influence on the decisions their teens make. Engaging in open discussions with students about the risks associated with consumption of these products and empowering them to make informed choices is important.

Discussions on high-risk situations such as binge drinking, drunk driving and drugged driving are imperative. According to data from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, there were 149 total OVI-related traffic crashes in April and May of 2025 that involved drivers between the ages of 15 and 20. Of those, 11 were fatal and 10 resulted in serious injuries. In all of last year, there were 934 total OVI-related traffic crashes involving 15 to 20-year-old drivers, with 72 being fatal and 89 resulting in serious injuries.

“Prom and graduation should be remembered for celebration, not tragedy,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Every choice matters. When we work together and make responsible decisions, we can keep our young people safe and ensure these milestones remain positive, lasting memories.”

Driving under the influence not only endangers the safety of all drivers on the road, but there are also potential legal consequences. Drivers under 21 can be arrested for having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.02%, which can happen after one or two drinks. Individuals in violation could face a 90-day to two-year suspension of their driver’s license, as well as four points added to their driving record.

Like alcohol, use of non-medical cannabis by individuals under the age of 21 is prohibited, and individuals who provide cannabis to minors can potentially face fines as well as possible jail time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can adversely affect developing brains, which continue maturing until the age of 25. Preventing access to cannabis products by children and teens is critical in protecting their safety and health. People ages 18-25 have the highest rate of marijuana use according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

If a fatal or serious injury vehicle crash occurs involving alcohol or drugs, OIU may conduct a “trace-back” investigation to hold the source accountable. While adult investigations focus on liquor permit premises, any crash or arrest involving an individual under 21 will be traced back to the source, including private parties. Depending on the results of the investigation, OIU may file criminal charges against implicated individuals and/or administrative charges against a liquor permit holder.

“Parents have tremendous influence on the choices their teens make, and talking openly about alcohol, setting clear expectations, and modeling responsible behavior can make a big difference,” Degenova said. “When parents lead with communication and care, they lay the foundation for celebrations that are both memorable and safe.”