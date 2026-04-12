Terrell D. Berryman

Terrell D. Berryman, 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away at 6:17 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2026, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Robert Davis, in Bradenton, Florida.

Terrell Berryman

He was born on February 25, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Daniel K. Berryman and Anna Marie (Hipp) Berryman, who both preceded him in death.

On September 20, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Poling. Married together for 62 years, they shared a lifetime of memories. He graduated in the last Hoaglin-Jackson graduating Class of 1960.

Terrell proudly served his country in the Ohio State National Guard.

He attended Ohio State Lima campus and later attended the Ohio State campus in Columbus. He then attended the Ohio State School of Dentistry and graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1968. He practiced dentistry in Cincinnati, before moving to Englewood, Florida, where he practiced dentistry for 32 years.

Upon retirement, Terrell and his wife spent spring and summer months in Ohio close to where they grew up. During fall and winter, they returned to Venice, Florida, for the warm weather. While in Ohio, they attended Zion Christian Union Church. In Venice, they attended Venice Church of the Nazarene. He was a member of the Grover Hill Church of Christ in Grover Hill, and Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood, Florida. He also served as an active Gideon in the 1980s in Venice, Florida.

Surviving is a daughter, Renee Davis (Robert) and a grandson, Jonathan Edward Davis of Bradenton; a sister, Nancy Wallace of New Haven, Indiana; two nieces, Kristie (Howard) Simkins (John) of Angola, Indiana, and Sarah Wallace of New Haven, Indiana; two nephews, Ian (Elizabeth) Wallace of Columbia City, Indiana, and Aaron (Jennie) Wallace of New Haven, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Berryman; a sister, Diane (Gould) Howard (Bill), and three brothers-in-law, Leon Gould, David Wallace and Bill Howard.

A graveside burial of both Terrell and Beverly Berryman will take place in Middle Creek Cemetery, Paulding County, the first week in June.