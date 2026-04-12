Weekend roundup: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 10 Kenton 0 (five innings)

KENTON — Lauren Gearhart, Isabella Wise and Grace Kitson each drove in two runs to lead Van Wert to a 10-0 over Kenton on Saturday. Emma Haynes had two hits, including a triple, while Gearhart smacked a pair of doubles. Wise, Kitson, Layla Sudduth and A Roehm also had two hits apiece in the win. On the mound, Emma West allowed five hits and struck out seven.

Van Wert (2-4, 1-1 WBL) will host Kenton on Tuesday.

Celina 12 Crestview 2

Marion Local 10 Crestview 4

CONVOY — In a quad match in Convoy, the Lady Knights dropped a pair of games on Saturday.

Lincolnview’s Case Young swings at a pitch. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Celina scored six runs in the first on the way to a 12-2, five inning win over Crestview. Kylie Williams had two of Crestview’s three hits and scored on a steal of home in the fourth inning. Lyric Temple scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

In a 10-4 loss to Marion Local, the Flyers scored eight runs in the opening inning. Violet Dirr led Crestview with three hits in the game, while Kylie Williams and Kaci Gregory each had two hits.

Crestview (2-7) will play at Lima Central Catholic today.

Marion Local 12 Lincolnview 1

Lincolnview 4 Celina 0

CONVOY — At the Crestview Quad, a first inning RBI single by Ila Hughes gave Lincolnview a 1-0 lead but Marion Local answered with six runs in the second and went on to defeat the Lancers 12-1.

Flyer pitcher Haley Everman held Lincolnview to just three hits, while striking out 10 and walking two.

Against Celina, Hughes held the Bulldogs to three hits and the Lancers posted a 4-0 win. Two of Lincolnview’s runs came in the fourth on back-to-back solo home runs by Ansley Schwab and Hughes.

Lincolnview (6-3) will host Bath today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 2 Wayne Trace 1

The Lancers improved to 5-0 by edging Wayne Trace 2-1 on Saturday.

After two scoreless innings, the Raiders struck first, with Carter Clemens singling in a run in the top of the third. The Lancers answered in the bottom half of the inning, when Max Hammons scored on a sacrifice fly by Chayse Overholt. The winning run came in the fifth, when Graham kick knocked in Hammons.

Wayne Trace’s Deklyn Schweinsberg gave up just three hits while striking out two and walking one. For Lincolnview, Holden Price pitched the first three innings and gave up a run on a pair of hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Kill pitched the remainder of the game and allowed two hits while fanning three and walking two.

Both teams are back in action today, with Lincolnview hosting Marion Local and Wayne Trace entertaining Ottawa-Glandorf.

Kalida 10 Crestview 2

The Knights fell to Kalida on the road, 10-2 on Saturday.

Crestview (0-3) will play at Lima Central Catholic today.