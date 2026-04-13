Family fun coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is excited to announce two outstanding shows for the upcoming fall season at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center that will bring laughter, talent, and family entertainment to the stage.

Kicking things off this fall, Puppy Pals LIVE returns to the Niswonger at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13. This high energy show, presented by Porter & Squash with supporting sponsorship from First Financial Bank, features a cast of rescue dogs performing amazing tricks and stunts.

The action packed comedic stunt dog show as seen on America’s Got Talent is a hilarious presentation for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us. The spectacle stars mostly rescued dogs – from shelters to showbiz, these pooches perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats like climbing a ladder, jumping rope, and even doing a backflip. Expect the unexpected. Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy, this 70-minute performance appeals to children of all ages.

People of all ages will enjoy Puppy Pals on September 13. Photos submitted

Later in the season, fan favorite Darci Lynne will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, November 15, presented by local sponsor Danfoss. Known for her incredible ventriloquism and unforgettable puppet characters, Darci Lynne captured national attention as the winner of America’s Got Talent and has continued to wow audiences across the country. Her performances blend comedy, music, and heart, creating a one of a kind experience that appeals to all ages.

“At Danfoss, we pride ourselves on supporting the communities in which we live and work,” said Erika Lobsiger of Danfoss. “Supporting events such as these promotes goodwill and progress within the community. By making a positive social impact, we hope to inspire others to do the same.”

Members of Van Wert LIVE can purchase tickets now, taking advantage of early access benefits. Not a member? Become one today and select your perfect seat. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 24 at midnight.

With two exciting shows already announced and more to come, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center continues to build a fall lineup that offers something for everyone. From nationally recognized talent to family friendly entertainment, these performances highlight the ongoing commitment to bringing high quality arts experiences to Van Wert and the surrounding region.

For more information on memberships and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com .