Health Dept. holding resource fair

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Health Department will host a Free Family Resource Fair from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Vantage Career Center. The event is open to the public and is designed to connect families with valuable community resources and health-related services available throughout Van Wert County.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit a variety of community resource and health care vendor booths offering information on local programs, services, and family support opportunities. Organizers aim to provide residents with convenient access to agencies and organizations that promote health, safety, and overall well-being.

The evening will also feature several family-friendly activities. Children can participate in games and enjoy a Touch-A-Truck experience, allowing them to explore emergency and service vehicles up close. Door prizes will be awarded during the event, and free popcorn will be available for attendees. Food vendors will also be on site with items available for purchase. The Free Family Resource Fair is free to attend, and no registration is required. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The Health Department thanked Van Wert County CERT, Vantage Career Center and Staff, NOCAC, Legacy Catering and Banks & Mia Lemon Shake-Ups, and the volunteers for helping to make this event possible.