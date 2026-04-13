Lunch & Learn event set for Thursday

Submitted information

The Allen County RTA is partnering with First United Methodist Church in Van Wert to host an informative “Lunch & Learn” event this Thursday, April 16. Now that public transportation has been operating in Van Wert County for three months, the community is invited to come learn more about the service and get their specific questions answered. Come find out how to ride the bus, use micro-transit and on-demand services, and purchase tickets. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with RTA representatives to learn how these transit options can work for them.

The event will be held in the church dining hall, with two distinct sessions tailored to the community’s needs. Local stakeholders who work with clients to find transportation options are invited to attend from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the general public is encouraged to join from 1-2 p.m. A free pizza lunch will be provided for all who attend. Those interested should enter through the glass doors at 113 W. Central Ave.