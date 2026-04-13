Man injured in single car crash

VW independent staff

VENEDOCIA — Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a single vehicle accident in York Township.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday on Jones Hughes Rd. The driver, Dan Neiferd, 48, of Venedocia, went left of center and drove off the road, then struck a fence and a tree. First responders noted Nieferd had left the scene on foot, but the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office deplyed a drone to find him lying in a nearby wooded area. He had sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.