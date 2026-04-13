Real estate transfers 4/6-4/10/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between April 6-10, 2026.

Dustin L. Wiswell to Dustin L. Wiswell, Jennifer R. Grubb – Van Wert inlots, lot 1581.

Don Cummings, Dawn Beck to Trace H.L. Brister, Payne E. Brister – Willshire inlots, lot 66; lot 124; lot 344.

Laura Rhoades to Matthew B. Rhoades, Matthew Rhoades – a portion of Section 18 in Liberty Township.

Matthew B. Rhoades, Matthew Rhoades to Laura K. Rhoades, Laura Rhoades – a portion of Section 31 in Pleasant Township.

Phyllis A. Gant Living Trust, Phyllis A. Gant Living Trust TR to East Ohio Gas Company, Enbridge Gas Ohio, The East Ohio Gas Company – Van Wert inlots, lot 2647.

Tom Emerine, Karen Emerine, Thomas M. Emerine, Karen A. Emerine to Emerine Living Trust, Emerine Living Trust TR, Tom Emerine TR, Karen Emerine TR – a portion of Section 32 in Jackson Townshp.

Jackie Fisher to Brian A. Fisher – a portion of Section 31 in Liberty Township.

Deborah H. Dibert, Deborah Dibert to Deborah H. Dibert, Benjamin Dibert – a portion of Section 18 in Liberty Township.

Valerie S. Myers Living Trust, Valerie S. Myers Living Trust TR to Valerie S. Myers Living Trust, Valerie S. Myers Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township.

Estate of Kevin G. Thomas, estate of Kevin Thomas to Brian M. Thomas – a portion of Section 29 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Terry A. Faue to Lawrence W. Faue – a portion of Section 33 in Union Township.

Estate of Denise Martinez, estate of Denise A. Martinez to Federico Rodriguez Martinez, Federico R. Martinez – a portion of Section 5 in Tully Township.

Estate of James A. Rhoades to Elaine Rhoades – a portion of Section 36 in Pleasant Township.

Henry C. Germann Family Living Trust, Henry C. Germann Living Trust TR to Eric K. Germann, Karen S. Germann – a portion of Section 23 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Ronald J. Schimmoeller to Bertha A. Schimmoeller – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Deanna Walter to Tamera J. Corzine – Middle Point subdivisions, lot 3.

Brady R. Niese Living Trust, Brady R. Niese Living Trust TR, Betsy M. Niese TR to Brady R. Niese Living Trust, Brady R. Niese Living Trust TR, Betsy M. Niese Living Trust, Betsy M. Niese Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 1 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Patrick L. Jutte, estate of Patrick Jutte, estate of Patrick L. Jutte ADM, estate of Patrick Jutte ADM, Brian Jutte ADM to Addison Marie Coon, Carrie Coon – Venedocia inlots, lot 83; lot 84.

Jill K. Allen, Jill K. Hockenberry, Jeff Allen to Rick Myers – a portion of Section 3 in Hoaglin Township.

Connie Sue Bloomfield to Moenter Properties LLC – Middle Point inlots, lot 79; lot 90.

Moenter Properties LLC to Dakota DeCamp – Middle Point inlots, lot 79; lot 90.

Katherine M. Wehe, Katharine M. Wehe to Wehe Rental Properties LLC – Willshire inlots, lot 290; lot 291; lot 292; lot 293; lot 302; lot 303; lot 304; lot 305.

Estate of Michael E. Protsman to Natasha M. Masters – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 76.

Natasha M. Masters to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 76.

Thomas Earl Short, Sharon Kay Short to Gilbert F. Frew, Jessica M. Wegesin – a portion of Section 1 in Pleasant Township.