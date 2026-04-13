Roundup: baseball, softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Baseball

Fairview 5 Van Wert 2

Fairview snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning and the Apaches defeated Van Wert 5-2 on Monday.

Griffin McCracken and Jace Huebner each had two hits for the Cougars. Alex Benner singled in a run in the bottom of the first to give Van Wert a 1-0 lead and McCracken tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth.

Van Wert (4-2) will travel to Elida today.

Lincolnview 14 Marion Local 3 (five innings)

Grant Zielke hit a grand slam home run in the third and Lincolnview rolled from there with a 14-3 win over Marion Local on Monday.

Holden Price also drove in four runs, including a three run triple in the fourth, as the Lancers scored all of their runs in the third and fourth innings. Seth Brant also accounted for three RBIs. Chayse Overholt, Price, Seth Brant, Gavin Evans, Zielke and Max Hammons each had two hits in the game. Evans pitched the first four innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Hammons pitched the remaining inning and alled a run on one hit.

Lincolnview (6-0, 2-0 NWC) will host Miller City on Wednesday.

Lima Central Catholic 4 Crestview 2

LIMA — Nathan Speicher’s two run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Lima Central Catholic a 4-2 walk off win over Crestview on Monday.

Crestview tied the game 1-1 when Owen Heckler scored on a passed ball in the third, then took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Denver McDougall. Heckler took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Crestview (0-5, 0-2 NWC) will travel to Bath on Wednesday.

Softball

Crestview 16 Lima Central Catholic 3

LIMA — Kaci Gregory had four hits, including a solo home run, three RBIs and scored two runs to lead Crestview to a 16-3 win over Lima Central Catholic on Monday.

Alli Thatcher had three hits and three RBIs, while Delanie Balliet Emily Heth each drove in two runs. Thatcher earned the win, allowing three runs on nine hits with two strikeouts.

Crestview (3-7, 1-1 NWC) will host Miller City on Wednesday.

Lincolnview 10 Bath 6

Lincolnview built up a 10-3 lead and went on to defeat Bath 10-6 on Monday.

Bath led 3-1 in the bottom of the third but Lainey Spear changed that with a three run home run to center field. Quinlyn Walker drove in two runs and Emme Stevens, Ansley Schwab, Bella Hire and Avery Hoaglin each had an RBI. Ila Hughes earned the win with 11 strikeouts and a walk. She allowed six runs (four earned) on 12 hits.

Lincolnview (7-3) will play at Van Wert on Wednesday.

Tennis

Elida 4 Van Wert 1

Beau Bear recorded a 6-3, 7-5 win at third singles, but Elida topped Van Wert 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Cougars will travel to Bath today.