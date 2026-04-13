Speed limit, reservoir, refunds addressed

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

While some of Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council was tense, city officials took care of some business outside of that.

Salary ordinances were approved for employees of the service department, auditor’s office, income tax and administration, along with safety department employees, including the police and fire departments.

Safety-Service Director talked about a possible speed limit change and water levels at the city’s reservoirs. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Ordinances for 2026 street painting and for road salt contracts were approved, along with an ordinance allowing Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to sell the city’s unused, unneeded, obsolete or unfit vehicles by internet auction.

During his report, Fleming informed council that in collaboration with the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office, a change to the speed limit along Van Wert Decatur Road should be considered. If ultimately approved by council, the speed limit would be 35 miles per hour from S. Shannon St. to Elks Drive, and 50 miles per hour from Elks Drive to U.S. 224.

He also reported thanks to recent heavy rains, the city’s reservoirs are now in excess of 75 percent of capacity.

“We’re in good shape going into the summer,” Fleming stated.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore shared some good news about the city’s finances.

“Revenues are exceeding expenditures, the cash balance is steadily increasing, investment income is consistent – we’re in a strong financial position,” she said. “We are trending in the right direction.”

She also noted that 44 uncashed tax refund checks that were sent out in December due to overpayments are no longer valid due to the time that has elapsed since they were sent out.

“If you do have a check that you have not cashed, you’re going to have to get a new check issued by me and if not, they’re going go to unclaimed funds,” she said.

Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts, who chairs council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, said tennis courts at Smiley Park are being removed and will be replaced with pickleball courts. He also said a boat ramp on Reservior No. 2 south has been installed and is open for boats.

Before adjourning, council went into executive session to discuss legal matters.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515. E. Main St.