The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026

Van Wert sets brush pickup schedule

Submitted information

The City of Van Wert has set its 2026 brush pickup schedule.

Brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. on the following Monday dates:

  • May 11
  • July 13
  • September 14

Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

  • The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
  • The City will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
  • The City will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.
  • Do not place brush by trees, poles, manholes, catch basins, water meters, fire hydrants or parked vehicles, must be visible from street.

POSTED: 04/13/26 at 9:42 pm. FILED UNDER: News