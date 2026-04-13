Van Wert sets brush pickup schedule
Submitted information
The City of Van Wert has set its 2026 brush pickup schedule.
Brush must be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. on the following Monday dates:
- May 11
- July 13
- September 14
Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
- The City will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The City will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.
- Do not place brush by trees, poles, manholes, catch basins, water meters, fire hydrants or parked vehicles, must be visible from street.
POSTED: 04/13/26 at 9:42 pm. FILED UNDER: News