YWCA geranium deadline is approaching

Submitted information

The deadline for ordering geraniums from the YWCA’s annual sale is quickly approaching. All orders with payment must be submitted by 12 p.m. Friday, April 24.

These hardy geraniums are available in individual 4.5inch pots or in flats containing 15 plants of the same color (no mixing and matching). Hanging baskets are also available. Pots are $4 each or flats are $55, and hanging baskets are $25.

April 24 is the deadline to order geraniums. Photo submitted

Interested buyers should check the YWCA events page (https://ywcavanwert.org/events) to view colors and order items based on preferred payment option. Several ordering and payment options are available, including cash, check, credit/debit card and Venmo.

Orders will be available for parking lot pick-up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Buyers are encouraged to pre-order to receive the special pricing, as well as to guarantee the colors and items they want are available. A limited number of cash-and-carry items will be offered, beginning at 11 a.m. May 6. Cash-and-carry plants will be $5 each, baskets $28 and flats of 15 plants (all the same color) will be $60.

The annual geranium sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year, including the Youth Development and Survivor Services departments.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.