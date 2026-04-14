Delgado gets 15 to life for murder

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

PAULDING — A fatal stabbing in the Grover Hill area nearly a year ago has led to a lengthy prison term for a Paulding County man.

Corbin Delgado, 21, of Grover Hill, appeared for sentencing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Judge Tiffany Beckman handed down the mandatory sentence for murder, 15 years to life. He was given credit for 322 days already served in the Paulding County Jail.

Corbin Delgado

The charge stems from the May, 2025 stabbing death of Derek Pontious, 40, also of Grover Hill. During the early morning hours of May 27, Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Road 24, southwest of Grover Hill. A caller reported a male was being argumentative and had a knife. Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and found Pontius suffering from stab wounds. Life saving measures were administered by deputies and members of the Grover Hill EMS and Pontius was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

Delgado was identified as the suspect but he had already fled the scene on foot. Within an hour, a deputy located him in the Grover Hill village limits and arrested him.

Delgado was later charged with murder, an unclassified felony; felonious assault, a second degree felony, and assault, a first degee misdemeanor. He was booked in the Paulding County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. The assault charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The case was delayed on more than one occasion. Delgado was originally scheduled to stand trial last August but it was delayed indefinitely after he requested to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. He underwent a mental health evaluation and was later found competent to stand trial. Last September, Delgado requested a bond modification but it was denied by Judge Tiffany Beckman. He also requested a new attorney.

His four day trial was scheduled for this week but last Thursday, Delgado entered a guilty plea to the murder charge. In exchange, the two assault charges were dismissed.