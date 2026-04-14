Food drive to be held next Tuesday

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OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is teaming up with United Way of Van Wert County and the West Ohio Food Bank to host a community food drive on Tuesday, April 28. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert.

The drive is designed to help ensure local residents have access to nutritious food. Volunteers from all three organizations will work together to distribute food and essential supplies to families in need.

The organizations host several drives throughout the year, with many events providing several tons of food to hundreds of families in just a few short hours.

“Supporting access to healthy food is an important part of improving health in our community,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “It’s through collaboration like this that we can help put food on the table for local families who need it most.”