Lancer hoops awards

The Lincolnview Lancers celebrated their memorable 2025-2026 boys basketball season during the program’s annual banquet on Sunday. Varous awards and accolades were given out, including scholar-athlete awards (above, left to right): Seth Brant, Chayse Overholt, Max Hammons, Holden Price, Marshall Hammons, Gavin Evans and Grant Zielke. All-NWC honors (below, left to right) were earned by Chayse Overholt (honorable mention), Max Hammons (first team), Gavin Evans (first team) and Marshall Hammons (honorable mention). The Lancer Award (bottom) went to Gavin Evans, while Offensive MVP was Max Hammons. Holden Price was named Defensive MVP. Lincolnview finished the season 22-6 and won NWC, sectional, district and regional championships and a berth in the Division VI state semifinals. Photos submitted