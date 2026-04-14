New full-time firefighter…

The Van Wert Fire Department’s newest full-time firefighter/EMT was officially sworn in on Tuesday. Reide G. Jackson recently completed his one-year probationary period. Jackson’s path to a full-time career in the fire service began through the Community Education Opportunities (CEO) program at Lincolnview High School, where he was first introduced to the fire service. His dedication and work ethic led him to become a reserve firefighter with the VWFD before earning a full-time position on the department. Chief Jon Jones noted Jackson brings dedication and a positive attitude every day and said he’ll serve the community well. Photo submitted