Roundup: VW tennis wins, baseball falls

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Bath 0

LIMA — The Cougars earned their first win of the season with Tuesday’s 5-0 sweep of Bath.

Van Wert dominated each of the matches, with Zach Stoller posting a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles. Cole Story won 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Beau Bear won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. The first doubles team of Ben Verville and Kazmyn Moynihan won 6-0, 6-0, while Kole Swander and Jacob McComas won 6-0, 6-0.

Van Wert will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Baseball

Elida 9 Van Wert 1

ELIDA — Van Wert was held to just two hits and the Cougars fell to Elida 9-1 on Tuesday.

Easton Putman and Zander Coleman had Van Wert’s only hits, including Coleman’s RBI double in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs piled up 10 hits and scored three runs in the opening inning and six more in the third.

Van Wert (4-3, 1-1 WBL) will host Bath on Friday.