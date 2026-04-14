Wrentucky Derby event coming to Wren

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WREN — Get ready to grab your biggest hat and boldest bowtie as the first-ever “Wrentucky Derby” takes off at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Wren Eagles Nest.

The 21 and over community event will feature an afternoon of themed fun, food, and friendly competition. All food, activities, and participation throughout the event will be available by donation. Guests can enjoy food provided by the Wren Restaurant, along with a variety of interactive games and entertainment hosted by the Convoy Fox Hunters.

Making its debut, attendees can also experience a one-of-a-kind “human slot machine,” the first of its kind in the area.

Attendees are encouraged to dress the part, as prizes will be awarded for standout Derby attire.

Proceeds from the event will be split between two meaningful local efforts: the Wrenway Park Wiffleball Championship production and the Wren Fire & EMS Fund.

Community members are invited to join in the fun and help kick off what promises to become a new Wren tradition.