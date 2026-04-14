Young artist…

Lincolnview fifth grade student Tye Barns has been selected to have his artwork displayed in Columbus at the 2026 Ohio Statehouse and Riffe Center Gallery Exhibit. Tye and his family attended the reception at the Riffe Center Gallery this past Saturday, where he was recognized for his achievement and had the exciting opportunity to see his work on display. The Ohio Alliance for Arts Education and the Ohio Art Education Association host this annual exhibition, which showcases student artwork from across the state. Tye’s artwork will be on display at the Ohio Statehouse through May 20. Tye is under the instruction of Melissa Stork. Photo submitted