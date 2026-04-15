Convoy to hold annual garage sale

Submitted information

CONVOY — Village-wide garage sale in Convoy are scheduled for the weekend of May 15-16, throughout the community and the surrounding area.

Any household or business wishing to recycle, reclaim or reuse items, may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure that will be available in area businesses and on the village website, www.villageofconvoy.com.

Those wishing to be included in the brochure may drop off their information, with address, times of their sale, a phone number and a list of “stuff” at no cost at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. in Convoy. Ads must be submitted by May 8 at the Village Office or by email, sayfam@frontier.com.