Crestview ECC earns prestigous honor

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Early Childhood Center has earned a gold star – literally.

The Crestview Early Childhood Center’s preschool program has been awarded a Gold Star Rating through Ohio’s Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) program, the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early learning and development programs.

This prestigious recognition reflects the program’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality early childhood education and fostering a nurturing, engaging, and developmentally appropriate learning environment for young children.

The Crestview Early Childhood Center has earned a Gold Star. Photo submitted

The Gold Star Rating is the highest level awarded through Step Up To Quality and signifies excellence in key areas such as curriculum, staff qualifications, family engagement, and continuous improvement. Programs earning this distinction demonstrate a strong dedication to preparing children for success in school and beyond.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this recognition,” Crestview Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler said. “This achievement highlights our commitment to creating a safe, supportive, and enriching environment where every child can learn, grow, and thrive.”

Dowler also said families enrolled in the program benefit from highly qualified educators, research-based curriculum, and meaningful opportunities for involvement in their child’s learning journey. The recognition also reflects the program’s focus on building strong relationships with families and community connections.

For more information about the Crestview ECC preschool program, enrollment opportunities, or to schedule a school tour, call 419.749.9100, ext. 3000 or visit www.crestviewknights.com.