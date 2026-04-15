Delgado and others appear in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A Grover Hill man who was sentenced to prison for murder on Tuesday appeared in a different courtroom on Wednesday.

In Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Corbin Delgado, 21, admitted to violating his probation on a previous charge by committing another offense. He was then sentenced to 18 months in prison and was given credit for 117 days already served. It won’t affect how long he stays in prison — Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentence to be served concurrently with his Paulding County sentence.

Court records show in November of 2024, Delgado pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. The charge was tied to an incident that occurred locally earlier that year.

In May of last year, Delgado was arrested after fatally stabbing Derek Pontius, 40, of Grover Hill. After a series of delays, his case was scheduled to go to trial in Paulding County Common Pleas Court this week. However, Delgado pleaded guilty to a murder charge last Thursday, and on Tuesday was sentenced by Judge Tiffany Beckman to a mandatory 15 years to life in prison.

In addition to Delgado’s hearing, six other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, with Judge Burchfield presiding over each of them.

Plea changes

Drew Ducheney, 30, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Jeffery Kallas, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date. He must undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay court costs.

Adam Stripe, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 27. Bond was also modified to a surety bond with electronic house arrest.

Sentencings

Corey Salisbury, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment, consume no alcohol or possess drugs without a prescription, undego random screens, have no contact with the victim, and must pay court costs, monthly probation fees and a $2,500 fine.

Terrance Landwehr, 27, Cecil, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service for domestic violence, a third degree felony. He must seek and maintain employment, undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered top pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Comptency hearing

Daniel Green, 50, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo; A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29. His bond remains at $25,000 cash or surety. He’s charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.