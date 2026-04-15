Pro-progress, risk mitigation

To the Editor,

The discussion regarding the proposed data center at the Marsh Road Mega Site represents a pivotal moment for our county. I am writing to state that I am firmly pro-progress, however, I am uncompromising when it comes to mitigated risk. Recent reports from the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) show that this project is a generational opportunity. According to Director Brent Stevens, the developer has committed to funding $25 million in infrastructure, including the Bonnewitz Crossing and the Mendon Road overpass. These are critical upgrades that our community needs, funded entirely by the developer rather than our local taxpayers. While the Lincolnview Local School District will receive the primary share of property tax revenue, the City of Van Wert will benefit significantly from income tax generated by 1,500 construction jobs and 250 permanent, high-skilled positions.

This revenue makes sense for our municipal future, provided our due diligence is as modern as the facility itself. Because these contracts are of immense technical complexity, we must mandate outsourced, third-party validation. We need independent auditors — funded by the developer but answering only to the taxpayers — to verify every claim before a deal is signed.

To ensure this progress serves the people without creating a burden, we must maintain these unwavering standards:

Resource Sovereignty: Physical “Auto-Shed” hardware triggers must be in place to prioritize residential power. If the grid is strained, the facility goes offline—not our homes.

Water Protection: We require a 100% closed-loop cooling mandate to ensure zero draw from our local aquifer.

Maximum Transparency: Every utility and tax agreement must remain a public record.

Our leaders stand as the shield for Van Wert, and we count on them to secure these protections to ensure this project carries its own weight. When these measures are verified by independent experts, this project will be a clear win for our community. Let’s build the future with our eyes open and our security guaranteed.

Respectfully,

Jarret Michale Hammons