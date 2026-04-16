Brenda Jean Ruposky

Brenda Jean Ruposky, 58, of Van Wert, passed away at Mercy Health in Lima on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

She was born on January 19, 1968 in Van Wert, the daughter of Edward Henderson and Joan (Burnfield) Henderson.

Brenda Ruposky

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward, and her husband Andrew Ruposky III.

She is survived by her mother, Joan; her brother, Jeffrey Henderson of Willshire, as well as three children, Lindsay Ruposky and Alexis Ruposky of Van Wert, and Nathan Johnson of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Bentley Pavlides, Lillian Pavlides and Nyxon Williams.

Brenda was many things, among them – loving, strong, resiliant, beautiful, caring, outgoing, full of life, bubbly, and to the end, a fighter and a warrior.

She worked at Tendesoft.

There will be no formal services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to express their condolences may do so at bricknerfuneralhome.com.

Brickner Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Brenda Ruposky, click here.