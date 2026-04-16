CEO anounces his pending retirement

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING – Paulding Putnam announced today that Chief Executive Officer Randy Price will retire effective January, 2027, following three years of service to the cooperative.

According to a press release announcing his pending retirement, Price has led the cooperative through a period of significant growth and transformation. Under his leadership, Paulding Putnam successfully launched fiber internet service — approved by the board in 2024 and first installed for subscribers in fall 2025 — that has since expanded to nearly 650 miles of mainline fiber. The co-op also maintains more than 1,700 miles of electric lines serving both electric members and fiber internet subscribers across its service territory.

Randy Price

“This decision comes after careful consideration and with great appreciation for the opportunity to serve the Paulding Putnam members,” Price said. “Leading Paulding Putnam has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career. I am proud of what we have accomplished together by building an organization that is financially strong, competitive, reliable, and technically ready for the changes in society and the electric and internet industries.”

Price added that he is confident in the company’s long-term direction and leadership.

“To ensure a smooth and orderly transition, I am fully committed to supporting the board and executive team during the succession process,” Price said. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the board for its guidance, trust, and partnership throughout my tenure. I am also deeply thankful to the management team and employees whose dedication and professionalism have been central to our success.”

Board Chairman Adam Schnipke praised Price’s contributions, stating he “has been an absolute pleasure to work with.”

“Randy is such a good, caring, genuine human being, always doing what is right for our members and never afraid to face challenges that arise,” Schnipke said. “He has done a remarkable job of helping Paulding Putnam get to ‘the next level’ and setting us up for success in the future.”

Schnipke also cited Price’s ability to “surround himself with a talented team, which will prove key with the transition to new leadership.”

Regarding the search process, Schnipke noted that the board is working with a third party on the recruiting process, working efficiently for a smooth transition.

“We want to make sure the recruitment process is properly executed and the next CEO is the best selection we can make for our members of today and the future,” Schnipke said.

Randy Price became just the sixth CEO in the cooperative’s 91-year history.

Paulding Putnam is a local electric and internet cooperative serving nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.