Leadership cohort supports 4-H clubs

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has announced that the cohort will undertake a significant community service project, focusing this year on supporting the local 4-H program, which develops leadership and real-world skills in youth.

In a combined effort to enhance youth development, the Leadership Class has launched a community fundraiser to benefit the Van Wert County 4-H program. Funds raised will be used to purchase essential equipment, including a new ice shaver machine and pipe and drape for 4-H events.

Contributions to the fundraiser can be made through the Van Wert County Foundation, directly supporting the enhancement of 4-H initiatives and experiences for local youth. To make a donation visit the Van Wert County Foundation website here.

Northwest State Community College (NSCC) remains a committed sponsor of the Leadership Van Wert County program. As a public two-year college, NSCC serves over 77,000 families in northwest Ohio, offering a variety of degree and certificate programs. Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, emphasized the college’s mission to provide educational access and support the community by establishing a full-service facility in Van Wert in the near future.