Mail carrier expected to change plea

VW independent staff

TOLEDO — The Van Wert mail carrier accused of setting fire to undelivered mail last fall is expected to change his plea in federal court.

In January, Kyle Carver of Van Wert appeared in U.S. District Court in Toledo and entered a not guilty plea to a felony charge of delay or destruction of mail, a charge that carries up to five years in prison and a fine. Probation is also an option.

This photo, taken from Van Wert Police Department body camera footage, shows undelivered mail ablaze in late October of last year.

Carver is now scheduled to return to court on June 9.

During the early morning hours of October 22, 2025, the Van Wert Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen in reference to a fire that was unattended in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of George St.

When an officer went to investigate, there was evidence of USPS mail being burned. It was confirmed that Carver lived at the residence and was allegedly burning undelivered mail there. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire.

The investigation was turned over to postmaster Greg McKeddie, who arrived on scene less than 45 minutes after the initial call.

In an interview with WANE 15 TV the day of the incident, Carver said “he’d forgotten to send out Friday’s mail to Central Ave, and said he noticed the pile in his truck this morning and, for fear of getting in trouble, put the 6-inch stack of envelopes in his fire pit and lit it on fire.” He also told the Fort Wayne television station that he regretted his actions.

His employment status with USPS is unknown.