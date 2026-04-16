Putt Around donation…

The Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 recently made a donation to the YWCA of Van Wert County with the proceeds from the Van Wert Putt Around. The Putt Around was a collaborative event between the Elks and the YWCA to raise funds for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking receiving services at the YWCA through their survivor services programs. Pictured from left to right are Van Wert Putt Around Committee members Deb Akom and Al Zimmerman, Julie Schaufelberger (YWCA DIrector of Outreach and Communications and Putt Around Committee Member), Steve Boley (member of the winning Putt Around team), Armondo Alvarez and Tim Friemoth (Putt Around Committee members). Photo submitted