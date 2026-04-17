211 service coming to all Ohio counties

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — 211 service is being expanded to all 88 Ohio counties.

Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente announced this week a new partnership between DCY and Ohio 211 to expand services to all counties, ensuring every Ohioan can access local community resources no matter where they live. The statewide expansion will be fully implemented by the end of June 2026.

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Ohio 211 is a free, 24/7 service that connects callers to support for nutritional assistance, housing and shelter, medical services, government programs, transportation, legal assistance, counseling, disaster recovery, and other everyday needs.

DCY is working with Ohio 211 to bring all 13 of 211’s regional providers together into one statewide system that will offer the same high-quality services to every Ohioan. This expansion brings 211 coverage to 30 counties where these services had been limited or not available. This new partnership also expands access to DCY’s Family and Customer Support Call Center, so callers can be connected to DCY services and programs after normal business hours.

“Connecting Ohioans to the help they need should be simple and accessible,” Governor DeWine said. “Expanding 211 services statewide ensures that every Ohioan, no matter where they live, can quickly find support for everyday challenges. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve families and makes it easier for people to access the local resources that can help them move forward.”

“Every family should be able to find help when they need it,” Wente said. . “Expanding 211 statewide will make it easier for Ohioans to connect with the services and supports that help children and families stay safe, healthy, and stable. It will also allow us to extend access to information about DCY services and programs after regular business hours and will offer callers access to their local Parent and Youth Ambassadors.”

In 2025, Ohio’s 211 centers handled 797,169 contacts and identified 809,120 needs.

For more information about Ohio 211, visit https://ohio211.org/.