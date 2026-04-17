Barry E. Coil

Barry E. Coil, 72, of Middle Point, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at his residence.

He was born on July 1, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, to Richard and Mary (O’Daffer) Coil. On December 1, 1973, he married the former Donna J. Smith.

Barry Coil

Barry was a proud veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard, demonstrating a commitment to service that would carry throughout his life. He retired from the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office. Known as a workaholic, Barry often took on countless side jobs, always eager to lend a helping hand wherever needed.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Barry had a passion for camping and treasure hunting, often searching for antiques that he dreamed would one day be worth a fortune. Above all else, his grandchildren held the top spot in his heart, bringing him immeasurable joy and pride.

Barry served as a member of the Van Wert County Fair Board, contributing to the community he loved. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and an unwavering love for his family.

Barry is survived by his wife, Donna J. Coil of Middle Point; his three sons, Andy (Tamara) Coil of Van Wert, Brad (Lindi) Coil of Van Wert and Nick (Ty) Coil of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Cade (Ashley) Coil, Madison (Connor) Coil, Braxton Coil, Kendall Coil, Tennesy (Madelyn) Coil and Zander Coil, and his siblings, Jeff (Kim) Coil of Venedocia, his twin sister, Bev Grimes of Venedocia and Cheryl Krick of Convoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Linda Fisher Howell, Kenneth Coil and Janice Coil, who died in infancy.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones to join them in celebrating Barry’s life from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Middle Point Community Building.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.