Crestview winners!

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas March Students of the Month are Opal Grand and Kimber Poling (first grade), Asher Kuhn and Jordanne Short (second grade), Masyn Runyon and Luke Brown (third grade), Ethan Sinn and Barrett Maxwell (fourth grade), and Georgia Smazenko and Addilyn Gilbert (fifth grade). Photo submitted