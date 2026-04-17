Prep roundup: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Bath 10 Van Wert 2

LIMA — Haley Dunlap doubled home Layla Sudduth for a 1-0 first inning lead, but Bath came alive offensively in the third inning and the Wildcats went on to defeat the Cougars 10-2 on Friday.

The Wildkittens scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth. Van Wert’s other run came in the sixth, when Emma West singled home Lauren Geahart. On the mound, West allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on 13 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Van Wert will play at doubleheader at Fairview today.

Lincolnview 11 Continental 0 (five innings)

Ila Hughes tossed a one hitter and the Lancers earned their sixth shutout of the season with an 11-0 win over Continental on Friday.

Hughes struck out 14 batters and at the plate had two hits and two RBIs. Lainey Spear also had two hits and two RBIs, while Kassidy Hammons had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Emme Stevens had a team leading three hits, including a triple, while Avery Hoaglin drove in two runs.

All of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first three innings.

The Lancers (9-3) will host Ada today.

Lincolnview 24 Lima Central Catholic 0 (Thursday, rain shortened)

Due to rain and by mutual agreement of the coaches, Lincolnview’s 24-0 lead over Lima Central Catholic became final after 2 2/ 3 innings on Thursday.

The Lancers had 21 hits, including four by Emme Stevens, three each by Ansley Schwab, Ila Hughes and Avery Hoaglin. Bella Hire and Quinlyn Walker each finished with two hits, and Lainey Spear and Alanta Burgoon each tallied a hit. Hire drove in a team high three runs, as Lincolnview led 5-0 after one inning and 20-0 after two. Hughes held the Thunderbirds hitless with no walks while striking out eight.

Baseball

Bath 10 Van Wert 6

Van Wert led Bath 5-2 after three innings, but the Wildcats exploded for seven runs in the fourth and went on to beat the Cougars 10-6 on Friday.

Cam Werts accounted for two of Van Wert’s runs with a two-RBI single in the third and Alex Benner scored on a steal of home. Bath sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth and had four hits in the frame. Two of Bath’s runs came on Cougar errors and two others were scored on wild pitches.

Trevor Halker had four of Van Wert’s 11 hits.

The Cougars will travel to Versailles today.